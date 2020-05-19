Liverpool star Andrew Robertson has been hailed as a ‘freak of nature’ by his fellow Premier League left-back Danny Rose.

The Tottenham defender, currently on loan at Newcastle, has been a fine performer for Spurs down the years, so it’s some compliment for Robertson to get such high praise from him.

Robertson has no doubt shone under Jurgen Klopp, blossoming into one of Liverpool’s most important players despite not being the biggest name when he arrived at Anfield from Hull City.

The Scotland international’s pace and energy, as well as the quality of his delivery, make him the ideal modern full-back, as he plays a key role in the way Liverpool play.

Trent Alexander-Arnold does the same thing on the right-hand side, and it’s normally he that gets more of the hype from fans and pundits alike.

Rose, however, says Robertson is ‘the best’ as he sung his praises in an interview with The Lockdown Tactics on YouTube.

“Andy Robertson looks like a freak of nature. I watch him play football and in every game he gives the same commitment,” Rose said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“His consistency levels are extremely high. He is just brilliant. We played Hull four or five years ago at White Hart Lane and Robertson was playing for Hull, as was Harry Maguire.

“I wouldn’t have noticed Robertson at that time, if I’m being honest, but he then moved to Liverpool and he has been the best left-back for them.

“He’s been the best left-back in England and, maybe, Europe for the past two years.

“For me, now, he is the one I’m looking to catch, without a doubt. He is the best.”