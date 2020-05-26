Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eyeing signing a midfielder ahead of the new season, according to a report in Don Balon.

According to Don Balon, Zidane is eyeing either Paul Pogba, Eduardo Camavinga or Donny van de Beek this summer and has suggested this to Real president Florentino Perez.

Zidane wants to lure Paul Pogba from Manchester United and the Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid continually in recent summer transfer windows, including this summer as per Don Balon.

The report suggests that Real’s pursuit of the French midfielder is likely to not end in fruition again with United unwilling to sell as the Pogba transfer saga drags on.

Meanwhile, they also could be priced out of a move for Eduardo Camavinga, with the 17-year-old having just broken into the Rennes first team.

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

Don Balon reckon that Camavinga’s asking price of €75m will deter Perez from signing the youngster given that he is yet to cross 30 games in elite top-flight football and so a move would be out of the question.

Don Balon then suggest that it leaves Ajax’s Donny van de Beek as Zidane’s primary transfer target with the midfielder’s asking price set at €60m.

Van de Beek would be the best alternative for Zidane given that the Dutchman is a much cheaper alternative to Pogba and Camavinga and has relevant Champions League experience after starring for Ajax over the past few seasons.

It remains to be seen how this news will go down with Man Utd fans, with Pogba proving a divisive figure in his time at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has not lived up to his enormous potential, but perhaps if a move to Madrid is now off the cards, he can knuckle down and focus on finally producing his best form for the Red Devils.

Still, many MUFC supporters may feel the club has missed out on the chance to make any decent money out of Pogba’s sale.