Respected journalist confirms that Man United are trying to sign Kai Havertz

Sometimes you will see a journalist who just throws out so many rumours that eventually some of them will become true, so it’s important to determine who has some credibility.

Christian Falk is a journalist in Germany who writes for Bild, and he’s usually spot on about a lot of rumours surrounding German teams.

His specialty tends to be Bayern Munich, but this time he’s dropped a hint on Twitter about the possible future of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz:

The Bundesliga has received more attention in recent weeks due to fans being desperate to see any kind of football, and Havertz’s reputation will only have increased.

He’s running games, scoring decisive winners and generally looking like a star of the future, so it’s understandable that United might be looking to sign him.

It would be interesting to see what they would have planned for him – the main holes in the team are either on the right wing or on the centre forward position.

He does look at his best in a central position, so he could possibly play as a centre forward, but he’s at his best in a slightly withdrawn role.

The problem for United is that Bruno Fernandes has made that his own, and it would be a waste to simply stick him out wide where he could get lost.

Either way, it’s probably best to wait until they do sign him before worrying about that kind of thing.

