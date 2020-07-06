It looks likely to be a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen on making new signings despite the financial impact of the coronavirus on the club.

According to Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are to rival Napoli in their bid to sign Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The report suggests that the Gunners have reportedly been in regular touch with Saint-Maximin’s entourage regarding a potential switch to the Emirates with the report claiming that his entourage has been ‘solicited’.

However, any formal bid for the Newcastle star is yet to materialise.

Elsewhere, top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin who is a fan favourite at the Emirates is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain who are keen on signing a full-back this summer according to the Daily Express.

While interest in the 25-year-old right-back is high across Europe, it remains to be seen as to whether he leaves Arsenal in the coming transfer window.