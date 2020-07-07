Harvey Neville, son of Manchester United Class of 92 star Phil Neville, has taken to Instagram to announce that he’s signed a professional contract with the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old has moved around quite a bit during his career so far so he’ll certainly appreciate the stability he’s had with the club where his father and uncle established their legend status.

Harvey spent some time in the youth ranks of cross-town rivals City, whilst also having a spell with Valencia’s youth team whilst uncle Gary was manager and father Phil was coach.

Harvey returned to the Red Devils in the summer of 2018 and has proved to be a reliable right-back – just like his uncle and father.

According to the Mirror, the ace has signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils.

Harvey has made 12 appearances for United’s Under-18s this season and the ace – whose been involved with the Republic of Ireland at youth level – will be hoping to kick on with the 23s from now.