The final Champions League quarter-final takes place on Saturday evening between Manchester City and Lyon.

Pep Guardiola will be bidding to reach the semi-final for a record-equalling eighth time, and will surely fancy his chances of progressing against the French team, despite their own heroics in knocking out one of the favourites, Juventus.

Known for his swashbuckling sides and the way that they relentlessly press their opponents, the City coach’s starting XI is therefore an interesting one.

His 3-5-2 formation would appear to be a little more defensive than he would usually play, and for this stage of a competition it could perhaps be considered dangerous to be tweaking with what has previously worked so well for the Citizens.

City’s demanding supporters will arguably support him to the hilt if he brings home a longed-for Champions League trophy.

However, it’s fair to say that, judging by their messages on social media, they’re not particularly happy with his line-up for Saturday’s fixture.

I just don’t think it’s going to work, this line up is so defensive and that’s surprising — Tr3y (@Trevortr3y) August 15, 2020

But tell me, who’s the right winger? De Bruyne? What formation is this? Is Pep overthinking again? So many questions — Real Talk Manchester City ?? (@RealTalkMCFC) August 15, 2020

FAM WHAT… — Ben (@CitysEra) August 15, 2020