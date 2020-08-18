Dani Ceballos offered to Chelsea amid doubt over permanent Arsenal transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly proposed the signing of Dani Ceballos to Chelsea as part of a transfer deal for N’Golo Kante.

Ceballos spent the season just gone on loan at Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if he will be back at the Emirates Stadium despite his fine form for Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Don Balon, Real now seem prepared to use Ceballos as bait in their bid to sign Blues midfielder Kante.

The report suggests the Spain international’s fine form in his time in the Premier League has won over managers in England, and Madrid hope to convince Frank Lampard that this could be a good deal for him.

Kante’s Chelsea future has been in some doubt recently, with the Times naming him as a player the west London giants could be ready to cash in on this summer, while another Don Balon report claimed he was keen to link up with Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

In terms of Ceballos’ Arsenal future, it was recently reported by Onda Cero that Real had rejected the Gunners’ latest offer for him.

It may well be that the 24-year-old now ends up at Stamford Bridge instead if Chelsea accept this proposal to let Kante go.

It could be risky, but the Times suggest CFC are open to losing Kante despite his years of great service, and Ceballos’ form at Arsenal shows he could be a useful addition.

Gooners won’t be happy, however, as his fine form in his time in north London shows how much he could now strengthen one of their biggest rivals.