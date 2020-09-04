Liverpool demand £20m for forward as various Premier League sides show an interest

There are a few players at Liverpool who have demonstrated their quality during loan spells away from the club, but it just looks like the leap to the first team is too much for them at this stage.

Harry Wilson is a prime example after four loan spells already, but he’s 23 years old and it’s probably time for him to move on.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has looked at his future and it appears that there is plenty of interest, but Liverpool’s firm stance on loan offers is becoming a problem.

It sounds like Liverpool see no further value in letting him go out on loan, while they’ve also demanded that any interested teams pay £20m or move on.

They go on to suggest that Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton are all interested, so it’s possible that they just aren’t convinced he’s worth the outlay at this point.

He’s proven that he can play in the Premier League and he should be a good purchase for a mid table side – he may even have the quality to kick on and make Liverpool regret their decision.

At the moment it looks like there is an impasse and it doesn’t look like anything will change straight away, so it won’t be a surprise if he does end up going on loan with an option or an obligation to buy next summer if nothing changes.