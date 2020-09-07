Danny Rose and Jose Mourinho in explosive row in Tottenham All Or Nothing documentary

Danny Rose had an explosive row with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho shortly before leaving the club for a loan move to Newcastle.

The 30-year-old is known for being an outspoken character and it’s not surprising he didn’t take well to being dropped by Mourinho prior to his departure for Newcastle.

It’s certainly intriguing, however, to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in these situations, as the Tottenham All Or Nothing documentary has been able to provide for us.

Rose can be seen approaching Mourinho and saying: “I just want to know exactly what the problem is.

“If you don’t want me to play, I’d rather you just tell me now, and I’ll stay at home.”

Mourinho responds by naming the England international’s poor performance in a defeat against Liverpool as one reason.

But Rose is not having any of it as he angrily responds: “Other people have been s*** in training, s*** in games, but are in the squad every game.

“It’s not fair. It’s facts. The whole changing room know it’s facts. Not fair.”

Rose then walks out on Mourinho in a dramatic moment, and he hasn’t played for the north London club since.