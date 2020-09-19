Chelsea net £1.23m from Bertrand Traore sell-on clause after Aston Villa transfer

Aston Villa announced the signing of Bertrand Traore this morning, with Sky Sports reporting that the forward joins for an initial fee of £17m, with the deal also including a further £2m in potential add-ons.

According to Goal, Traore joined Lyon in the summer of 2017 for £8.8m, with Chelsea retaining a clause that would offer them 15% of any profit made on the Burkina Faso ace.

With the difference between Lyon’s purchase and initial sale standing at £8.2m, Frank Lampard’s side will bank £1.23m from Traore’s recent move.

Traore is Villa’s fourth arrival of this transfer window, Dean Smith’s side now have another wide forward option to bolster their ranks ahead of another relegation battle this season.

? #TraoréAnnounced ? Welcome to Aston Villa, Bertrand Traoré! ? — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 19, 2020

Traore is primarily deployed as a right-winger, but the 25-year-old can also be deployed centrally.

Traore contributed 33 goals and 17 assists for Lyon in 126 appearances, at 25 the attacker now has the experience needed to establish himself as a Premier League player with the Villains.

Once again, this deal proves just how smart Chelsea have been over the past couple of years when it comes to sales of their talents.