According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Bayern Munich are interested in a season-long loan swoop for out-of-form Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Telegraph report that some of Bayern’s squad have already talked about a move for the winger, the Bavarians tried to sign the ace a couple of years ago – before he penned a new deal with the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi has endured a difficult past year, with the promising attacker starting just 13 of the 33 appearances he made across all competitions last season.

The new campaign hasn’t started any better for the 19-year-old – it’s in fact been worse – Hudson-Odoi only made a cameo off the bench against Brighton and didn’t feature against Liverpool.

With the Blues facing Barnsley in the Carabao Cup tonight, Hudson-Odoi should surely be in line for a start if Frank Lampard rightfully decides to rotate the squad.

Bayern could do with another wide addition following the recruitment of Leroy Sane this summer, as Hansi Flick’s side have not kept on last season’s loanees Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho.

Hudson-Odoi contributed three goals and six assists last season, the England international could find regular first-team football much harder to come by with Chelsea signing the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The talented wide man really needs to consider his future with the delayed Euros on the horizon, Hudson-Odoi needs to be playing regularly – and impressively – to get called up to the squad.