West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a loan transfer deal for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after failing to land a number of other targets.

The Hammers could do with strengthening at the back before the October 5 transfer deadline, and Rudiger may well be a solid option despite his recent struggles for Chelsea.

The Germany international has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and the Sun now link him as an alternative at the back for West Ham, who have also tried and failed to sign Arsenal’s Rob Holding and Manchester United’s Chris Smalling.

Arsenal probably did well to decide to keep Holding, who has always been a reliable squad player whenever called upon, despite some problems with injuries down the years.

United, meanwhile, may also benefit from having Smalling around if he ends up staying at Old Trafford this summer, with the England international impressing on loan at Roma last season to suggest he could be a superior option to Victor Lindelof alongside Harry Maguire.

Chelsea will surely need to replace Rudiger if he does leave, as Frank Lampard is already short of depth and quality at the back.