Two Premier League clubs set to challenge Spanish sides for Arsenal star ahead of Deadline Day

The future of Rob Holding at Arsenal will be decided this week with Premier League and La Liga clubs pursuing the defender ahead of Deadline Day.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that Holding is expected to leave the Gunners in the final days of the transfer window and the transfer journalist has stated on Tuesday that both Mallorca and Sevilla are interested in bringing the 27-year-old to Spain.

The centre-back has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates and now would be the best time to sell him. Holding has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and it would be best for his career that he looks for a regular football elsewhere, which looks like it will happen this week.

Understand Mallorca and Sevilla both asked for conditions of potential Rob Holding deal this week. ???????? #AFC There are also PL clubs informed on Holding situation, as he’s still expected to leave. pic.twitter.com/wkZ8XCKnN3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

If Holding wants to remain in England, Football Insider are reporting that Wolves and Crystal Palace are interested in the defender and could make a move before Deadline Day to challenge the Spanish clubs.

The 27-year-old will leave Arsenal after seven years at the London club and having worn the Gunners’ shirt a total of 162 times. Holding was tipped for big things when he joined from Bolton but it didn’t go to plan due to one reason or another, and now the defender is looking for a fresh start at a new club.