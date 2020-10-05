Manchester United working on late transfer deal for 22-year-old attacker

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a late move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in what may be an initial loan.

According to Telefoot Chaine, as translated by Get French Football News, the Red Devils have seen an initial offer for Sarr rejected, but are still working to find a compromise with Watford.

Sarr shone for the Hornets in the Premier League last season, but failed to do enough to help the club survive in the top flight as they got relegated to the Championship.

Still, the 22-year-old looks a young player with a big future at the highest level, and is surely too good to be playing in the Championship.

If United can agree a deal for Sarr, he could be a fine option to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad after an unconvincing start to the 2020/21 season.

MUFC have already suffered defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, and clearly need a bit more spark up front, which Sarr could provide.

It has previously been reported by Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, that United were looking at Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, but Sarr could be another decent backup option for the club.