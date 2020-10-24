Pep Guardiola confirms Man City key man suffered hamstring injury during West Ham stalemate

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Sergio Aguero suffered a hamstring injury during his side’s 1-1 draw with West Ham this afternoon.

The news is shared by Goal’s Man City correspondent Jonathan Smith, who sent out the below tweet on his personal Twitter channel as Pep addressed the media after the game.

Pep says Aguero has a hamstring injury — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) October 24, 2020

Aguero left the field of play at half-time for Man City, with Phil Foden coming on in his place. At the time, it wasn’t clear if it was tactical or a forced change, but Foden had an immediate impact nonetheless, levelling the scores after just five minutes on the field.

Man City’s all-time top goal scorer will likely be ruled out for even more action, having missed the start of the season with a knee injury. It’s terrible news for City, who are hovering on the edge of the top ten with eight points from their opening five games.

Pep has an uphill task turning City’s fortunes around and getting them back into title contention – but by the look of things – he’s going to have to do it without his main goal provider.