Liverpool could probably do with a new centre-back some time soon after the injury to Virgil van Dijk, and that has inevitably led to plenty of transfer rumours surrounding the Reds and links with defenders.

Liverpool aren’t exactly known for panic buying or spending for the sake of it, so it may be that they won’t rush into the market for a Van Dijk replacement as soon as the opportunity arises in January.

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, it sounds like the Merseyside giants will take a more long-term approach to strengthening their defence, with Brighton’s Ben White tipped to be a player they continue to keep an eye on.

The report explains, however, that club sources have distanced Liverpool from links with Schalke starlet Ozan Kabak, putting it down to agents angling for a move, with a deal for a new defender perhaps more likely next summer than this winter.

Some Liverpool fans may be disappointed, but this is hardly surprising from the club given the way they’ve managed their transfers in recent times, and in fairness, it’s an approach that has worked well for them.

Jurgen Klopp has Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as his centre-back options, while midfielder Fabinho has also dropped in in that position a few times to good effect.

White may be a good long-term target for Liverpool to think about, but Klopp may well feel he’s not needed straight away, even if it seems a bit risky not responding to the lengthy injury of a player as important as Van Dijk.