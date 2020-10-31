Menu

Video: Little reaction from Vinicius Jr as Benzema nips in front of him to put Real Madrid 4-1 up over Huesca

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid have done their best to play down the remarkable comments from Karim Benzema during the week, where he was caught telling teammates to stop giving the ball to Vinicius Jr.

There were suggestions that Benzema had apologised and things were sorted, but it would be completely understandable if the Brazilian decided he couldn’t trust his teammate anymore.

There was an interesting situation late in the game today where a knock down was heading towards Vinicius Jr for an easy finish, but Benzema nipped in first to take the goal for himself:

Pictures from La Liga TV

Vinicius doesn’t really react as the ball hits the net, and it takes him some time to get over to congratulate his teammate.

