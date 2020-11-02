Klopp confirms that Liverpool duo have returned to ‘full’ training in double injury boost

According to Liverpool’s official website, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a possible double injury boost for Liverpool as Joel Matip and Naby Keita have returned to ‘full’ training.

Klopp made the comments whilst previewing Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Atalanta on Tuesday night, with the Reds possibly handed a massive boost after a busy run of fixtures.

The German admitted that this update isn’t a guarantee that the duo will be involved against the quality Serie A side, adding that ‘we have to see what we do with it’.

It goes without saying that having Keita and Matip back in full training is a boost regardless of if the Atalanta game comes a little too early for the pair to make their return to action.

Here’s Klopp’s injury update for the Reds:

“A lot, [but] I’m not sure about a new one. We have to see.”

“Yesterday was recovery for some and normal training for the others, so now we have to see how the boys feel today. It’s pretty early now and I have not all the information, but I hope nothing serious.”

“Naby and Joel trained yesterday with the team, full, Thiago didn’t. So, that’s the situation.”

“I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, that’s good, it’s better than if they don’t train. But we have to see what we do with it.”

“We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late.”

Keita has not featured at all since the international break, in which the star became victim to the uncertainties of Covid-19 testing.

Matip’s last outing came in the derby clash against rivals Everton. The centre-back’s absence, as well as Fabinho’s recent blow, has seen youngsters Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips feature in the first-team.

Liverpool haven’t looked as solid defensively this season, Matip’s hopefully swift return is even more necessary due to Virgil van Dijk suffering a long-term knee injury.

Keita could offer a breath of fresh air to the midfielder after a hiatus of almost a month now, with the Guinea ace able to offer a more creative spark in the middle of the park, something that will be needed if Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined.