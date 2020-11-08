‘We’re cursed’ – These Liverpool fans react as Trent Alexander-Arnold goes off injury in yet another defensive setback for the Reds

Liverpool have suffered yet another injury to a defender this season with star Trent Alexander-Arnold forced off in today’s crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The 22-year-old was replaced by James Milner in the 63rd minute of the tie after pulling up following a sprint. The ace was seen to by physios but ultimately it was decided that he could no longer continue.

This is yet another setback to Jurgen Klopp’s defence this season, Virgil van Dijk was ruled out with a long-term injury, Fabinho is currently sidelined and Joel Matip is only returning to action today.

There’s no doubt that losing Trent for anything longer than a short-term period of time would be a devastating blow to the Reds, as the full-back plays such a big part in the side’s attack.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the blow:

Alexander-Arnold is the side’s quarterback of sorts, he orchestrates a bulk of the side’s chances with cross-field passes, balls in behind and his dangerous crossing.

Whilst Milner is deputising for the ace against his former club today, Neco Williams is the only other natural right-back option that could be tasked with filling in for Alexander-Arnold.

It’s a double whammy of sorts as well, from a personal perspective and Liverpool’s view, an injury before the two-week international break is of course the best time for something like this to happen. But it could also mean that England are without an important player.