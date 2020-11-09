There aren’t too many bigger names than Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman was a legend at the club as a player, and with a three-peat of Champions League wins, he’s also gone down in the annals of club history as a manager.

However, perhaps his star is beginning to fade a little.

Against Valencia, the Frenchman’s team selection left much to be desired, and Los Blancos were duly dispatched 4-1 at Mestalla.

The game was notable for Carlos Soler’s hat-trick, all three goals coming from penalties.

According to MARCA, it’s transpired that the dressing room were none too happy with Zidane’s team selection for the game, and the players couldn’t understand why Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy were left out of the starting line-up.

After surprise defeats in the Champions League this season too, could it be that Zidane is now living on borrowed time at the Santiago Bernabeu?