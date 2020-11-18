The opening of the winter transfer window is just six weeks away, and it could be a hugely significant one for Barcelona.

Not only are their presidential elections slap bang in the middle of the window, but from the start of the year, Lionel Messi is free to discuss a move to any club of his choosing.

Given that a switch to Man City and a reunion with Pep Guardiola was mooted in the summer, it would be no surprise to see the Premier League outfit come back to the table with a tempting offer.

Suffice to say that La Liga chief, Javier Tebas, is none too happy with the way in which the Citizens do business these days.

“We would prefer Messi to stay in La Liga but Ronaldo and Neymar left and we have not noticed any difference,” he said to BBC Sport.

“We are ready. It seems the only club in Premier League that talks about registering Messi is Manchester City, who compete outside the rules. I am not the only one saying this.

“I am not too worried about them. I have criticised what they do so many times. Doing it one more time makes no difference.

“City is neither affected by Covid or pandemics or anything because they are financed differently and it is impossible to fight against that.”

Followers of the Spanish top-flight will surely be aghast at the league potentially losing its best player should the Argentinian decide on moving to pastures new.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal new-boy responds to talk of Barcelona transfer interest prior to Gunners move ‘Nice to be where I’m wanted’ – Tottenham star takes swipe at former club after settling into life in north London Frank Lampard hands surprise lifeline to forgotten Chelsea ace

If he rocks up at the Etihad, it arguably won’t take him too long to answer the question as to whether he can do the business in another league.

Given his Champions League record, such an argument is moribund anyway.