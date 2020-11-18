Video: Romelu Lukaku bags his second in Nations League decider with unstoppable header

Romelu Lukaku just can’t stop scoring! The Inter Milan striker has scored his second goal against Denmark this evening.

Lukaku, who has netted six goals in five appearances for his club side so far this season, fired Belgium ahead in their crucial Nations League decider against Denmark this evening.

Belgium headed into the game knowing that just a point would have been enough to see them progress to the Nations League finals. By the look of things, they’re going to get all three.

Lukaku powered home with a superb header, leaving goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel rooted to the spot, to bag his second of the game and Belgium’s third, essentially securing the victory.

Pictures courtesy of direct L’Equipe

#NationsLeague | Se llama Romelu y su segundo nombre es ‘Letal’ Lukaku. Con este gol pone el tercero de #Bélgica ?? ante #Dinamarca ?? y el segundo en su cuenta personal. 3-1 ganan los Diablos. pic.twitter.com/vUkM2P3QBS — Contragolpe (@contragolpefc) November 18, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport

Lukaku has developed into one of the best strikers on the planet. It’s difficult to see a single aspect of his game in which he is now not completely world-class.

He’s hitting his stride at Inter, and carrying that form onto the international stage. With the European Championships pencilled in for next summer, the rest of the continent ought to beware.