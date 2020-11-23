Gerard Pique’s horror injury could force Barcelona into January transfer market

Barcelona may be forced into the January transfer window after veteran centre-back Gerard Pique was ruled out for up to six months after sustaining a horror injury against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Pique, 33, joined Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008 in a transfer which cost the La Liga giants just £4.5m, as per Transfermarkt

During his 12-years with Barcelona, Pique has enjoyed a career littered with silverware after guiding his side to a whopping 29 major trophies, including three Champions League and eight La Liga titles.

However, as his career reaches it’s long-awaited decline it was sad to see the 33-year-old suffer a horrendous knee injury last weekend which could see him miss the rest of the season.

Pique collided with Angel Correa which saw the experienced defender come off far worse.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, in light of Pique’s dreadful injury, manager Ronald Koeman could be forced into the January transfer market in search of defensive reinforcements.

It is unknown at this stage who Barcelona may end up expressing an interest in, however, it is understood that club officials are expected to hold a crisis meeting to decide whether or not to look for a replacement for Pique.