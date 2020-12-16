Video: Barcelona’s Ter Stegen quickly recovers from mistake to make brilliant save to deny Real Sociedad late equaliser

In the 83rd minute of Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Real Sociedad, Marc-Andre ter Stegen went from a low to a high and back again to keep the ball out of the net.

Willian Jose, who scored for Sociedad earlier, fired a shot at goal from just outside the box after a loose ball bundled his way, which Ter Stegen spilled in a nervy moment.

Fortunately for Ronald Koeman and Barcelona, Ter Stegen recovered brilliantly from his blunder as he blocked Alexander Isak’s rebound effort from seven yards out.

Pictures from beIN Sports and More Sport.

The Catalan outfit held on for a 2-1 win, if this moment went sideways they would’ve dropped points and the German star would’ve been public enemy number one.