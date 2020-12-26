Video: Kasper Schmeichel denies Marcus Rashford with logic-defying save vs father’s beloved Man United

Kasper Schmeichel made an absolutely outrageous save to deny Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford a second goal this afternoon.

Rashford had already submitted his contender for miss of the season and found the back of the net in the first-half of the contest, making it a good day’s work for him.

He wasn’t done there, though, for Rashford appeared intent on snapping Schmeichel’s wrist in two.

Rashford raced through on goal and unleashed a thunderous strike in the direction of the game, but somehow, someway, Schmeichel was equal to it.

There’s strong hands from goalkeepers in the act of making a save – and then there’s this.

How on earth did that not break schmeichel’s wrist? #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/iuUsI9lDSD — Max Davis (@maxdavis_17) December 26, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Kasper looked intent on following in the footsteps of his father, a Manchester United legend, of course.

Rashford could be criticised for not putting it further in the corner, but in all honesty, who on Earth would expect a goalkeeper to keep a shot with that amount of power out of the back of the net?