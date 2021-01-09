Liverpool would appear to be playing a dangerous game as far as Mo Salah is concerned.

Although the Egyptian King has a long contract with the Reds, he has been linked with a move away before now, and with the club not looking to extend his contract for the time being, it’s entirely possible that his head could be turned.

According to journalist and transfer market guru, Fabrizio Romano, via an interview he gave to GiveMeSport, the situations of both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho will take precedence over Salah.

That could offer Real Madrid hope of potentially doing a deal to take him to La Liga, with Karim Benzema needing another striker alongside him to ensure Los Blancos get the best out of him.

Whether Jurgen Klopp would entertain the prospect of losing one of his most consistent goal scorers is another matter entirely, although, as he showed with Philippe Coutinho, he won’t keep an unhappy player whatever their status in the team.