Eden Hazard will request to leave Real Madrid on one condition

According to Diario Gol, Eden Hazard would request to leave Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane departed from the club.

Hazard was one of the best players on the planet during his time at Chelsea, but his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu, to work under childhood hero Zidane, hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

The Belgium skipper has only scarcely been fit since signing along the dotted line and has looked a couple of yards off the pace when he has featured. Considering the sum they forked out to sign him, it’s beginning to look like a pretty poor investment.

Diario Gol are already discussing the possibility of Hazard departing the club, and their belief is that if Zidane, thought to be his only remaining ally at the club, leaves, the Chelsea great will request that Real Madrid allow him to do the same.

Though, considering his problems of late, it’s difficult to imagine who would be prepared to break the bank in order to sign him, with his hefty wage demands also a potential stumbling block for any interested party.