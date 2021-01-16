Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City to do battle over highly-rated French international

Four Premier League clubs are interested in signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, according to a report published by Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Upamecano is one of the most coveted defenders on the planet at current, and it’s easy to see why.

In an era where world-class centre-backs are harder than ever to come by, Upamecano has outlined his credentials as one, both in Germany’s top tier and the Champions League. He’s the real deal.

At current, there’d scarcely be a fan of any club in the world who would argue against their club signing Upamecano, but whose pursuit will prove fruitful remains, at current, unclear.

The competition to sign the Frenchman is tough, with Don Balon under the impression that four Premier League heavyweights are set to lock horns in their respective attempts to sign him, they are: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Liverpool have lost both Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez long-term, while Chelsea and United are both in need of a top defender to reinforce their back-lines. City did sign both Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias over the summer, so it’s difficult to see them splashing out on another.

Where do you think Upamecano will end up?