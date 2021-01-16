Tottenham Hotspur facing competition from Bayern Munich for Real Madrid star

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly facing competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the race to sign Real Madrid’s Eder Militao.

Militao, 22, only joined Real Madrid during the summer of 2019, however, after struggling for game-time and seemingly slipping further down Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order, there are suggestions the South American centre-back could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite being with Los Blancos for the last 18-months, Militao has only featured in 23 matches in total, in all competitions and that could prompt the Brazilian to seek a move elsewhere.

Spanish outlet AS recently claimed Mourinho was interested in landing the 22-year-old.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from ESPN who claim Spurs are not the only side interested in securing Militao’s services.

ESPN report that Bayern Munich view Militao as the ideal replacement for the soon-to-depart David Alaba, who is out of contract in the summer.

It is not yet known how much Zidane will demand for the 22-year-old, however, still with four-years left on his contract, it’s fair to say the Brazilian won’t be cheap.