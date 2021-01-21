“That deal could happen” – Journalist explains how West Ham could sign Premier League goal-machine

Speaking on the latest edition of the U Irons Podcast, The Athletic reporter Roshane Thomas revealed what it will take to see West Ham sign Danny Ings.

West Ham have longed for a regular scoring centre-forward for some time now. Many have arrived with hopes of filling that void, and all have failed – Sebastien Haller being the latest.

Perhaps the club will have learnt their lesson when it comes to drafting in expensive imports from abroad. If they were to do so, there would be few better to target than Danny Ings, who has proven his credentials as a free-scoring Premier League striker with Southampton.

The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas, who tends to have the inside track when it comes to all things related to the Hammers, has now given his take on the possibility of West Ham signing the England international.

Speaking on the U Irons Podcast, he explained that West Ham would have to achieve a quite remarkable league position in order to make it happen – but with the way they’re playing this term, it’s by no means impossible!

“Ings would be an absolutely brilliant signing, I’m a massive fan of Danny Ings.”

“If West Ham could get a top eight, top six [finish], dare I say it? That deal could happen. I can’t see why that deal couldn’t happen. We’ll have more money in the summer due to finishing higher in the league.”

“Danny Ings will look at it and be like, ‘Hey, Moyes is doing a fantastic job at West Ham, they have European football for next season, why not go there? I’m not going to be the main man at Tottenham because that’s Harry Kane’s team; I’m not going to be the main man at Man City because that’s Raheem Sterling’s team, Kevin De Bruyne and so on.”

“Not going to be the main man at Chelsea because they have about 10 strikers.”