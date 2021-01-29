Menu

Manchester City star could be offered emotional return to former employers in the summertime

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero is being lined up for a potential return to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, according to Don Balon.

Aguero, who will go down as one of the greatest goal scorers in Premier League history, is currently not expected to extend his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

Man City and Aguero have enjoyed plenty of success throughout their decade-long relationship, but all good things have to come to an end, and now could be the right time for the pair to part ways.

Especially if Aguero is being proposed with the option to return to Atletico, the club where he made a name for himself in La Liga, just as Don Balon believe that he is.

Atletico have Luis Suarez and Moussa Dembele on their books at current, but considering the high turnover of strikers under Diego Simeone’s management, it would be no surprise to see another arrive.

Especially when you consider the long-standing relationship between Atletico and Aguero. The club that re-signed both Fernando Torres and Diego Costa for one last hurrah could be able to do the same with the Argentine.

