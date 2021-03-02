England manager Gareth Southgate responds to talk of Britain hosting all of Euro 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate has responded to talk of Britain possibly hosting the whole of Euro 2020 this summer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that the country was ready to discuss this possibility with UEFA following the successful roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

The UK is currently set to host the semi-finals and final, but Johnson told the Sun that hosting the entire tournament here could also be an option.

Southgate has been quoted by Dan Kilpatrick as admitting the country looks well placed to do this, and that it would give the nation a lift…

Gareth Southgate tells @talkSPORT England are "well placed" to host Euros alone with "a couple of other countries" but warns that hosting is no guarantee of success. Also says tournament will be a "national event" to lift the nation. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) March 2, 2021

It would certainly be special to see the entire European Championships take place here as long as it’s safe by the time the summer comes around.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact here, but the speed of vaccinations so far offers a glimmer of hope for the months ahead.

Deaths, hospitalisations and cases have all been falling fast recently, with a large section of the most vulnerable now having strong protection from vaccines.

Although we haven’t seen fans at games for some time, it could be far more realistic in the not too distant future.