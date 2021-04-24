CONMEBOL announces FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will take place before the Copa América

European clubs forced CONMEBOL from holding their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as they didn’t want to release players sighting COVID-19 and quarantine concerns.

This summer, the South American governing body announced that they will look to hold two qualifying matches ahead of the Copa América tournament. Furthermore, CONMEBOL will also have triple dates for the international break in either September, October, or November.

It will be interesting to see if European clubs decide to voice their opinions on seeing their players play three fixtures in a short time. The last international break saw countries in Europe play three matches, which resulted in injuries to key players such as Robert Lewandowski for FC Bayern Munich.

There will be plenty of football for players playing for their perspective CONMEBOL countries. Two more matches on top of an international tournament in the middle of a pandemic that continues to hurt South America is something to keep track of heading into the summer.