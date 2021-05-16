“I’m lying if I say it’s not interesting me” – Ligue 1 star opens door to Liverpool or Man United transfer

Lille defender Sven Botman has admitted it’s flattering to see transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Liverpool.

The talented 21-year-old looks an outstanding prospect after impressing in Ligue 1 this season, where his Lille side are closing in on a surprise title victory.

As happened with Monaco when they won the league a few years ago, one imagines top clubs are now going to circle like vultures to poach Lille for their best players in this summer’s transfer window.

Botman has been linked with Liverpool, as noted by The Athletic in their interview with the Dutchman, while he’s also been mentioned as a target for Manchester United by Sky Sports.

Discussing the speculation, Botman said: “It is a good compliment when you hear these clubs are interested. I’m lying if I say it’s not interesting me — it’s the first time such big clubs are linked to me — but it was early days because in January I was only at Lille for half a season. It was nice to hear but I was focusing on Lille and I’m still doing this. After the season I will enjoy a vacation and see what happens next.

“If I’m honest, the Premier League is one of the leagues I dreamed about… but also Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga. The Premier League is something special. It’s the football I really like and that fits me. The style of play, the emotion; I really like to see the fans with such big emotions in the stands. It is a beautiful competition I really like to watch and did for pretty much all my life.

“I’m not the kind of guy who is already planning for the future. How it’s going with me now, I hope to someday make a good step to a top competition or a big club; that’s my goal. But I’m good at the moment with Lille. I’m really enjoying this year, I’m enjoying playing a lot. I learn a lot and I still have to improve a lot. I’m not complaining about my situation right now, I’m happy at the moment.

“For my ambitions, yes, of course I want to achieve as much as possible. I hope to make a big, beautiful step for me. We’ll have to see in the future if that is possible or not.”

This certainly sounds like Botman is open to a big move in the near future, and he could surely do a job at Anfield or Old Trafford.

Liverpool urgently need more defensive options after an injury-hit season that has exposed their over-reliance on Virgil van Dijk.

Man Utd, meanwhile, could surely have come closer to challenging for the title if they’d had more convincing options than Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to partner Harry Maguire.