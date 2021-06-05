Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, is set to join Bayern Munich, according to Todo Fichajes.

Saul was a key figure in Diego Simeone’s squad as they beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to win La Liga. However, there is now uncertainty surrounding his future at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Sun have previously mentioned interest in signing the Spaniard from Manchester United, while Fabrizio Romano just yesterday named Chelsea as another club in the running to sign him.

Despite both Premier League giants being keen, it appears as though Saul is going to snub advances from England in favour of signing for German champions Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: Manchester United identify £100M-rated Premier League number 10 as summer transfer target

According to Todo Fichajes, an agreement has been reached between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich for the transfer of Saul’s services. He’s expected to move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

The report claims that Bayern will pay €65M plus €15M add-ons to get the deal done, a total of €80M, which works out at roughly £68.7M.

Just how keen either Man United or Chelsea were in signing Saul is unclear, but it’s another potential target that both clubs will be forced to cross off their list, should the move to Bayern go through.

As for Saul, his time with Atletico, who he joined as a 13-year-old, has been superb – but all good things must come to an end eventually. It appears as though this chapter of his career is now finished.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news