Atletico Madrid show interest in Chelsea star as Blues stand firm over €40M valuation

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

At the time of Ziyech’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, the BBC reported that the Blues had parted with £33.3M to get the deal done.

The Moroccan showed glimpses of quality during his debut season as a Chelsea player, but struggled to establish himself as a starter.

While that does not necessarily mean that his career as a Chelsea player ought to end, there is interest from elsewhere which could turn his head.

According to Todo Fichajes, the champions of Spain are keen on raiding the champions of Europe, with Ziyech the man in demand.

Atletico Madrid are thought to be keen on bringing the former Ajax wide-man to the Wanda Metropolitano in the upcoming transfer window.

It’s thought that Atletico are willing to pay £25.8M (€30M) to get Ziyech through the door, while Chelsea will look to hold out for as much as £34.4M (€40M).

Chelsea and Ziyech need to establish their intentions for this summer, whether it be to continue together into next season or part ways.

