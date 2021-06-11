Menu

Manchester United told to triple offer for England international after having bid rejected

Any hope that Manchester United had of signing Kieran Trippier on a cut-price deal has been crushed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the long-term solution for Man United at right-back, being just 23-years-old and exceptionally accomplished in the defensive third.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be forgiven for wanting to provide the Englishman with competition for his role, while also signing a player more effective going forward.

Kieran Trippier, Atletico Madrid, appears to be the perfect fit. At 30-years-old, he would not stand in Wan-Bissaka’s way, but he would be the ideal role model for him to learn from.

Trippier Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Kieran Trippier in action for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona

Manchester United clearly feel as though they can land Trippier on the cheap, too, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that they placed a £10M [€12M] bid for the England international.

However, United appear to be sorely mistaken, with that bid having been rejected and Fabrizio Romano claiming that Atletico are holding out for £34.3M [€40M].

We’ll have to wait and see if that will force Man United into abandoning their pursuit.

