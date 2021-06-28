Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha.

The 22-year-old looks an exciting young talent and his fine form in the Bundesliga has previously also seen him come onto the radars of the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Now, however, it looks like Leeds are in pole position for a deal, with the move now just “one step away” from completion, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Cunha is expected to move to Elland Road for around €27million, which could end up being great business for the ambitious Yorkshire giants.

Marcelo Bielsa is putting a fine squad together after getting Leeds back into the Premier League last year, and his side could now be ready to try and cement themselves in the top half of the table and perhaps even challenge for Europe.

A signing like Cunha could be crucial to their development in the years to come.