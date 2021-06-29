Menu

‘Advantage England’ – These fans believe Three Lions have the edge after Joachim Loew selection decision

Timo Werner has been given the nod to start for Germany against England at Wembley – and some fans on Twitter have been reacting to that decision from Joachim Loew.

Werner signed for Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer, a transfer which was supposed to solve Frank Lampard’s men’s woes in front of goal. However, instead, the striker brought his own misfiring and confidence issues along with him.

Nevertheless, Loew made the decision to take the Champions League winner to Euro 2020 with him, but has only used him scarcely in the tournament to date.

Timo Werner

Timo Werner has not had the most convincing first season at Chelsea

Until this evening, when Loew has decided to throw Werner into his starting side, a surprise, wildcard selection which may well be raising eyebrows in the England camp – it certainly is on Twitter.

Here’s what some fans have had to say on the decision from Loew – with some suggesting that it’s ‘advantage England’ now that the unreliable striker is leading Germany’s line.

