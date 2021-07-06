Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Reading midfielder Michael Olise, making him the first signing of the Patrick Vieira era.

The 19-year-old looks a huge prospect after impressing in Reading’s midfield in the Championship last season, and it could earn him a big move to the Premier League.

Vieira only recently took over as manager at Selhurst Park, but it looks like he’s already making his presence felt with this deal.

According to The Athletic, Olise now looks set to become Vieira’s first signing, with a deal pretty much all agreed, despite no official announcement just yet.

This could be an exciting season for the Eagles as they prepare for life under a new manager, and likely with a number of new signings.

Olise could have a big future with Palace as he looks to have many great years ahead of him at the top level.