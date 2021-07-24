Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has bagged himself a new contract at Manchester United after three years at the club.

Solskjaer is yet to win a trophy at Old Trafford, but he has managed enough progress to secure himself an extended deal.

It was announced today that the Norwegian has signed a deal to keep him in place for another three years after guiding United to a second place finish last season.

The domestic campaign of last was an impressive one considering what came before, but it was yet another trophyless season following Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

But while the pressure is on to win silverware heading into this season, especially with this new contract, his win percentage as United boss does not compare too badly to managers previously.

During his three years in charge, Solskjaer has amassed a win percentage of 55.63% which is a little less than the 58.33% managed by his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Louis van Gaal managed a 52.43% win percentage, while David Moyes’ record stood at 52.94%.

United’s best ever in Sir Alex Ferguson had a win percentage of 59.67%, a hugely impressive record when you consider that was over 27 years.

Interestingly, only Ferguson and Mourinho have managed better than Solskjaer in United history, with none of the 19 managers before the former managing better than Ernest Magnall’s 54.16%.

Though, it is important to keep in mind that Solskjaer’s reign has only lasted three years so far, while others were at the club for a far more significant period of time.