Jose Mourinho comments on post from Arsenal star Granit Xhaka as Roma transfer talks hit standby

Jose Mourinho has ensured that the rumours surrounding a transfer for Granit Xhaka from Arsenal to Roma do not slow down by personally commenting on the midfielder’s latest Instagram post.

Xhaka, who has been heavily linked with a move to Roma, took to Instagram to share a lovely farewell message to Vladimir Petkovic, who is leaving his post as Switzerland boss to manage Bordeaux.

The 28-year-old Arsenal midfielder shared snaps of himself and Petkovic embracing in a beautiful moment after Switzerland knocked France out of the Euros on penalties.

Mourinho absolutely loved the message as he commented down below with three clapping emojis.

Negotiations between the Giallorossi and the Gunners have hit a standby recently, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, as Roma look to seal some exits before returning with an offer to meet Arsenal’s demands.

Roma waiting on some funds to be freed up is the only thing that is preventing the deal right now as it’s added that Xhaka has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club.

Xhaka has experienced a largely frustrating spell with Arsenal since joining for €35m in 2016 per BBC Sport, but the ace always appears to have been rated by Mourinho.

An Arsenal exit seems like a matter of time, Xhaka’s head is already in Roma, as he proved with comments like this after knocking France out and this flattering talk about the Italian capital.

Xhaka has made 220 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 13 times and laying on 20 assists, but it’s been a mixed spell that has left the Swiss star facing constant criticism.