Aston Villa hint that Jack Grealish is heading for Man City move with club shop decision and kit reveal U-turn

Aston Villa have not helped themselves as they face a distraught fanbase should Jack Grealish move to Manchester City, as the Manchester Evening News share some club hints that a transfer is on the way.

Just hours after it emerged from the Telegraph that Pep Guardiola’s side had lodged a £100m bid for the 25-year-old, Villa have seemingly stoked the fire rather than putting it out.

The MEN report that mannequins sporting the Grealish shirt have been removed from the club shop this week, it would be bizarre to make this change just as new shirts are being released – prime selling time.

That isn’t the only hint though as the MEN add that Grealish was part of the shoot for the Villains’ new away kit, alongside Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins, but he’s not featured in any of the promotional material shared by the club today, whilst his club (for now) and country teammates are.

It’s noted that it could just be a case of the promotional stuff being spread out, but it would be strange for Villa not to lead with material featuring their homegrown captain.

Grealish has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League since Villa returned to the top-flight, notching 14 goals and 18 assists in the competition over that two-season period.

The playmaker proving that his game is at the next level has seen Grealish break into the England setup over the last year, where the ace became an instant fan favourite during the Euros despite the fact he was only handed one start in the tournament by Gareth Southgate.