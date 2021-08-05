Brendan Rodgers confirms transfer targets have been ‘identified’ after Wesley Fofana injury

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the club has identified potential centre-back transfer targets in wake of Wesley Fofana’s injury.

The Foxes have been hit with a hammer blow merely ten days from the start of the new Premier League season, with centre-back Fofana having suffered a serious injury during a pre-season contest with Villarreal.

Fofana was set to be a key figure for Leicester in the 2021/22 campaign, just as he was in the last, but a fracture to his fibula looks set to keep him sidelined for a considerable chunk of the season to come.

With Leicester already relatively short on options in that area of the field, it’s no surprise to hear of Brendan Rodgers’ intentions to look to rectify that in the transfer market following Fofana’s injury.

MORE: Wesley Fofana prognosis: How long the Leicester City star could be ruled out of action

Rodgers is quoted by the Leicester Mercury saying:

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that it’s an area where we’re light, that’s for sure.”

“There are certainly people that have been identified. Our recruitment team have put together a small group of players we would look at. We’ll see what happens.”

We could only speculate as to who Rodgers and co will look to bring in. All we do know is that they ought to be making their moves with a certain degree of urgency, with the new season on the horizon.