Liverpool have received an approach for out-of-favour attacker Xherdan Shaqiri as the Athletic report that Lyon have made contact with the Reds in an attempt to land the 29-year-old.

James Pearce of the Athletic reports that the swoop from Lyon came in the past 24 hours and that the French side’s opening offer for Shaqiri fell a ‘long way short’ of the Reds’ £12m valuation.

Liverpool don’t have to force themselves to accept a low-ball fee for Shaqiri, who impressed at the Euros with three goals and an assist, as it’s noted they have the option to extend the ace’s contract until 2023.

The Athletic share that the Reds believe that they can recoup as close as possible to the reported £13.75m figure that they paid to Stoke for the Swiss attacking midfielder in the summer of 2018.

Shaqiri has already expressed that Liverpool will not stand in his way as he searches for a new club and the playmaker has specifically welcomed a move to Lazio.

Shaqiri has only featured 63 times in his three years with Liverpool, with the Swiss star having been troubled by constant injury troubles and also being stuck behind world-class attackers and midfielders.

The Athletic report that Serie A sides Lazio and Napoli have also been in touch with Shaqiri’s representatives as it remains unclear as to whether Lyon will table an improved bid.

An exit is clearly what Shaqiri wants at this stage in his career, he’ll have little chance of breaking back into the fold when you consider his lack of action in the second-half of last season.

Jurgen Klopp only called on Shaqiri three times in the Reds’ final 13 Premier League matches as they managed to battle back from a dismal run to finish in the Champions League spots.

Overall, Shaqiri started only seven of his 22 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool last season, scoring once and providing four assists before his solid quarter-finals run with Switzerland.