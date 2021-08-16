It’s the news that all Liverpool fans will have surely wanted to hear all summer long, and with two weeks left of the transfer window, it appears that club captain, Jordan Henderson, will be committing his future to the Reds after all.

It had been previously reported that talks with the player, who had a year left on his deal, were not progressing sufficiently well and, as a result, the situation existed whereby Liverpool could’ve been forced into selling him before the end of the current window in order to get a fee for him.

That situation now seems to have been averted.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic, Henderson has now agreed a new three-year contract in principle, with the option of a fourth based on how many appearances he makes.

Whilst he’s still yet to put pen to paper, given that the other high-profile stars in the team have already done so, it isn’t expected to be a problem.

Ornstein goes on to say that Jurgen Klopp has been instrumental in getting things to this point, further evidencing the manager’s importance to the current group of players.