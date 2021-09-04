Liverpool have been told they are not likely to challenge for the title due to their weak bench.

The Reds have enjoyed a fine start to this season, winning two of their first three games and drawing with fellow title hopefuls Chelsea.

That’s almost as good a start as Liverpool can ask for, but any hopes of winning the title are likely to be misplaced according to former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor believes the Reds will come up short not because of the talent of their starting XI but their lack of depth.

“Liverpool are still a top team too but any injuries and they’re in big trouble because their bench is like a 10th-place team’s bench,” he told talkSPORT.

“Jurgen Klopp against Chelsea looked at his subs and saw Naby Keita, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino and brought on Kosta Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. That was his last change when he needed to win the game.

“With those sort of players on the bench, especially Chamberlain and Minamino, you thought you’d bring them on against Chelsea when you need a goal and they have 10 men behind the ball. For me, Liverpool’s bench will cost them.”

Agbonlahor might just have a point given the level of talent Liverpool are up against this season.

Manchester City have plenty of depth in their squad, although the striker position remains a problem, while Chelsea and Manchester United have plenty of talent in most positions both in their starting XIs and the bench.

Having said that, Klopp did win the title previously with Liverpool without having the most talented squad on paper, getting the most of our his star players, but most importantly, the other players in his squad who perhaps didn’t match up well to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne or Jadon Sancho on paper.