A Manchester United fan has captured the hilarious moment when a fan in the Stretford End harshly criticised a set-piece just before Alex Telles scored a wondergoal.

Twitter user @thom_osh captured the moment on his phone as United left-back Telles scored an absolute screamer to equalize for United against Villareal.

Another United fan can be heard questioning the free-kick with some questionable language, just as Telles hits the ball and equalizes for the Red Devils.

You can watch the video below:

United went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to a 95th minute Cristiano Ronaldo winner.

The win leaves United joint second in their Champions League group. United will face off against group leaders Atalanta in their next two Champions League fixtures.