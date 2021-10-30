The notion that Nuno Espirito Santo could be sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of a humiliating result on Saturday evening against Manchester United is utterly preposterous.
The Daily Mail believe that the Spurs boss is under as much pressure as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United, predominantly because of a Premier League return of 15 points from his first nine games, five of which have been won and four lost.
Granted it isn’t the best record to kick off a new job with, however, Tottenham knew exactly what they were getting when they appointed the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man in the first place.
There was a reason why the Portuguese wasn’t first, second or third choice for the north Londoners.
The Athletic detailed back in January how the Midlanders had become very passive defensively, something that could be levelled at Spurs this season.
After less than a dozen games, it’s wholly unfair that there are even rumours questioning Nuno and his principles.
The knee-jerk reactions from clubs these days have to be reined in, because such short-termism isn’t in anyone’s best interests.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
We might as well have stuck with Mason as nuno is no better. It’s inevitable that he will be fired at some time this season, we should be looking for his replacement NOW. Need a manager with much more passion and someone who can get rid of all the dead wood that everyone knows we have plenty of.