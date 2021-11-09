Man United accused of signing Cristiano Ronaldo “for clicks” as pundit insists he won’t win them trophies

Manchester United have been accused of just signing Cristiano Ronaldo “for clicks” this summer by pundit Simon Jordan.

The Red Devils have struggled so far this season, with the emotional return of Ronaldo this term not really doing anything to improve the team, despite his fine individual scoring record.

Man Utd fans will have been excited by the return of the legendary Portugal international, but it’s starting to seem clear that this wasn’t necessarily the most well-thought-through transfer.

Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, is certainly not impressed with how the deal has worked out for United as he accused them of signing the 36-year-old for all the wrong reasons.

“Signings like Ronaldo are not for trophies, they’re for clicks,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Ronaldo is not going to win your trophies. He’s going to score lots of goals for United, in lots of games.

“But when it comes down to it, are United going to win leagues, win cups with Ronaldo? I don’t think so.”